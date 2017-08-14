Large Interior Spaces Define This Efficient Horizon FD85 Yacht

Horizon’s sleek FD85 yacht is a bold, new look for one of the world’s largest yacht builders. The exterior was developed in collaboration with Cor D. Rover, an award-winning Dutch design firm, and Horizon’s in-house naval architects.

The profile is post-modern, with an almost vertical bow that moves aft to the serrated-looking forward windows and aft again to a hull cutout that reveals the saloon windows. The design not only looks contemporary but offers protection along the side passages. It’s a profile that competes with the coolest new designs from Holland or Italy.

Beneath the water, the fast-displacement running surface incorporates an advanced hull form that Horizon calls the Higher Performance Piercing Bow (HPPB). In layman’s terms, the hull provides excellent seakeeping across multiple speeds. The hull is designed to be as efficient in displacement running mode as top end. With the onboard stabilization system, comfort becomes as important as its range of speeds. Horizon will be introducing hull number two, or the “European” edition, at the Cannes Yachting Festival. Powered by twin 1,200 hp MAN engines, the FD85 has a top-end speed of 16.5 knots. At 11 knots, it will have a 1,262-mile range.

The FD85 also has a 23-foot 3-inch beam, similar to 100-foot yachts, to increase interior volume.

Other superyacht features include floor-to-ceiling windows in the expansive saloon for exceptional natural light, while the master suite also has extra-wide windows and a skylight. The sense of space across the interior, including the four guest cabins on the lower deck, is one of its key attributes.

The European edition also has an open flybridge, with grill, wet bar with four stools, and Jacuzzi. The hardtop has an opening sunroof. A 46-inch lift-up television turns the area into an entertainment center. The aft section is open, with a crane to deploy the tender.

Another social area in the aft cockpit has seating for 10 to 12 people for drinks or alfresco dining. The sense of space and luxury across the new Horizon should appeal to yacht owners who are looking for big-boat features in a smaller hull. The performance displacement hull is another key differentiator between this exciting new Horizon and other yachts in its category.