Horizon Gets Adventurous with Its New Yacht Model

Making its debut at the Palm Beach boat show this week, the Horizon FD87 Skyline has more than just a high-riding profile. The unusually spacious design by Cor D. Rover is underpinned by an unusual hull that gives it a minimal draft, excellent fuel efficiency, and little drag. Based on Horizon’s earlier FD85 launch, the tall, blue Horizon also has about 25 percent more internal volume than most yachts its size.

The FD87 could well turn out to be a one-off design, since its owner wanted an enclosed upper bridge rather than the yard’s standard raised-pilothouse design. The ability to cruise anywhere, either in air-conditioned comfort or with the heat on full blast, was at the heart of this request. The enclosed space also serves as a second saloon, with a bar and three stools in the center, long lounge to starboard, and chair and desk on the port side. It’s an intimate space that also offers an exceptional view. The owner also didn’t give up the outdoor amenities: Behind this area is an exterior deck, with a large hot tub in the center.

Rover’s interior looks like an open-plan pied-à-terre, with large glass walls in the saloon and master suite, high ceilings, and openings onto the back deck and the portside walkway. The space also has a dining table at the front. The FD87’s accommodations include a large master suite on the main deck, four guest staterooms on the lower deck, and quarters at the stern for three crew.

The designers made good use of the boat’s wide 23-foot beam, creating the largest beach club for a yacht this size. The club overlooking the extended swim platform is a real club, with a bar and stools, not to mention a television, fridge, icemaker, and sink. A lounge fills up the other side of the room. Despite the enclosed bridge, Skyline has exceptional outer social areas, including the lower cockpit, which has four lounges for alfresco dining, and the foredeck, a massive social area that includes lounges and sunbeds, and wide walkways. Rover made full use of the boat’s space.

Though it’s not visible, the FD87’s bulbous high-performance piercing bow (HPPB) under the water gives it an edge when it comes to range and fuel efficiency. The boat has a range of 1,780 miles at 10 knots with its twin 1,136 hp Caterpillar C18 engines. It will hit a top speed of 16 knots. Horizon isn’t known for its adventurous designs, but this boat and the FD85 should put it up there with the Italian and Dutch builders when it comes to melding form and function.