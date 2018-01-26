Iguana Commuter Gets You There By Land and Sea

Amphibious boats tend to be military-styled vessels, utilitarian craft with motorized tracks that drive over land and into the water. Imagine a World War II movie. The French builder Iguana has set a fresh direction for the vessel with its luxurious new Commuter, a go-anywhere vessel that has shock-mitigating seats, touchscreen helm, and a hardtop that raises to let in fresh air over the windshield or drops to seal up the cockpit. The boat’s electric ladder can even be raised and lowered by iPhone. The deep-V hull is designed for rough-water running, delivering a top speed of 40 knots with the twin outboards.

The coolest part of this transformer boat is the tank-like powertrain that drops from the hull side with the push of a button, turning the Commuter into an amphibious vehicle that can drive up on beaches, over land, and even into the parking lot of your favorite clam shack. For adventurers, the Commuter can be used on desert islands, too. The powertrain is made of carbon fiber, marine-grade aluminum, and stainless-steel components for ultimate durability, while its drive can be powered either by a gasoline engine or electric generator.

Iguana will customize the Commuter in dozens of materials and fabrics, with exclusive hull colors that range from Aluminum White, Sandalwood, Black Midnight, Aurora Gold, and Royal Nights, to many others. Normandy-based Iguana wants to ensure that owners can personalize their Commuters as they cruise the water and then land on the beach.

Beyond multiple colors, the Commuter comes in two versions. The Limo has six forward-facing seats with shock mitigation and memory foam for comfort in rough water. It was designed for resort use or as a tender to a superyacht. The Commuter Sport is pure recreation, featuring convertible cockpit lounges, sunbed, and a small cabin. It’s designed as the ultimate day boat, and includes a sliding fridge for alfresco dining anywhere you want to go, including that desert island.