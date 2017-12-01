Inside the Superyacht Designed by Porsche

How do you subtly inject elements of Porsche’s automotive history into a new superyacht without turning it into a Vegas theme restaurant? By commissioning Studio F.A. Porsche to execute the design.

At the Monaco Yacht Show, I enjoyed touring Dynamiq’s new GTT 115 with Roland Heiler, CEO of the famous design studio, to get a deeper sense of how the Porsche team approached Dynamiq’s fairly radical new yacht. The GTT 115 has a number of impressive firsts for a superyacht its size, including twin spaces for its hybrid engines, a custom stabilization system, and a four-zone, 1,022-square-foot flybridge with more space than larger superyachts. The Vripack-designed hull provides exceptionally low fuel consumption, delivering a transatlantic range and a top speed of 21 knots. The GTT 115 also uses Fortjes pods for propulsion, rather than a traditional shaft and propeller system.

Beyond its technical prowess, says Heiler, the GTT 115 is also a yacht imbued with the “design spirit” of Studio F.A. Porsche. “It was inspiring to be involved with a project that is significantly different from other yachts,” Heiler said. “We were happy to be part of a project that clearly appeals to car lovers while incorporating our philosophy of intelligent design.” Heiler also loved that the new Dynamiq has an option of using advanced hybrid technologies.

Studio F.A. Porsche worked closely with Monaco-based Dynamiq on the many large and small details of both the interior and exterior, including its unique profile. “We never wanted to do a car on the water,” says Heiler. “One of our design principles, whether it’s a car or our new residential building in Miami, is that the design has to be functional. Our goal is to create an emotional aesthetic that is not just superficial, but integral to the yacht’s performance.”

Most of the Porsche design cues are understated and elegant, including the Pepita houndstooth fabric in the interior and in sections of the exterior. This same fabric pattern was used in the Porsche 911 series in the 1970s. “This pattern has been offset with high-gloss Macassar ebony veneers, dark-brown saddle leather, Alcantara, Persian carpets, and a rare Sahara Noir marble,” says Sergei Dobroserdov, Dynamiq CEO.

“We didn’t want anything to be in your face,” adds Heiler, noting big-picture features like Targa-style mullions and a transom style that is reminiscent of Porsche’s Mission E concept study.

“We took a lot of time to understand how this yacht would function, inside and out,” says Heiler. “For instance, the vertical bow creates a very different type of transition forward than a conventional bow would, so we had to consider the best way to design for that. Every section involved long, detailed back-and-forths with Dynamiq as we moved forward.”

The studio used loose furniture throughout, not only to maximize the boat’s sense of laid-back elegance, but also to minimize weight. Heiler also incorporated fun elements like racing numbers on doors that light up, black-and-white carpeting that conveys a racing feel, a humidor built into a saloon table, and a leather Recaro racing seat at the helm. Other elements like the single piece of marble carved into the flybridge bar are nothing short of impressive. “Our goal was to create a design that not only looks good, but one that surprises and pleases its owner every day,” says Heiler. “We also wanted the Porsche elements to be so subtle that anyone coming aboard doesn’t just see them at first glance.”

The GTT 115 at the Monaco Yacht Show was painted in Rhodium Silver, but owners can choose from Porsche colors like Carrara White, Chalk, or a special Monte-Carlo Blue. Dynamiq will build only seven of the new 115-footers. “We want to make this model a truly unique collector’s edition,” says Dobroserdov.