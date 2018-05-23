The ISA Extra 126 Feels More Ocean Villa Than Yacht

The unconventional look of ISA’s Extra 126 may not appeal to traditional yacht owners. It will, however, be highly appreciated by liveaboards who want to incorporate every drop of sunshine and salty ocean breeze into their yachting lifestyles. Instead of the typical showboat look that often minimizes interior space for a tighter profile, or turns areas like formal dining rooms into unusable museum sets, yacht-architect Francesco Guida’s design offers a fresh list of priorities for maximizing the cruising lifestyle.

The first Extra 76 was launched recently and ISA plans to build an extended family that includes 86-, 93-, and 116-foot models, with the 126 as flagship. Recently sold to a European owner, the first 126 will be delivered in the summer of 2019. The concept behind the Extra line is to create a new style of yacht with maximum onboard comfort, low fuel consumption for long-range navigation, and outdoor areas that provide fast, easy contact to the sea.

The 126’s main saloon actually seems more like an ocean villa than a yacht, thanks to the added volume of the boat’s extra-wide beam, tall floor-to-ceiling windows, and loose furniture. That sense of openness and proximity to the sea is carried across the boat, from the sundeck and owner’s suite, all the way to the spacious beach club, which feels like a terrace on the ocean, rather than in the cockpit of a boat.

The yacht’s long-range cruising lifestyle is also enhanced by solar panels on topside surfaces and photo-voltaic cells in the saloon windows that provide clean power. Solar energy is stored in the yacht’s batteries to power the house systems. Fuel-efficient, twin 1,400 hp MAN engines were also chosen to deliver a top speed of 17 knots, and a friendly cruise speed of 15 knots. At 12 knots, the 126 has a range of 2,500 nautical miles. It’s not transatlantic, but who cares? Combined with the renewable solar power and onboard systems, the 126 could cruise for weeks without having to call into port. ISA will also offer equipment like a water desalinator, UV sterilizer, water softener, and other options typically found on larger expedition yachts. The Extra 126 will have five owner and guest staterooms to accommodate up to 12 guests, with crew quarters for seven.