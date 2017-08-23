A New Generation of ISA Yachts Marked by Clorinda

The recent launch of the 120-foot sport yacht Clorinda was an historic occasion for ISA Yachts. This was the first yacht launched since Palumbo bought the 16-year-old Italian brand, and the new owners wanted to do it right. Clorinda, defined by a long, sporty forefoot and sweeping panels of glass, is a crossover between the older ISA Sport 120 and the new design by Enrico Gobbi. Clorinda has new design cues like dark “fashion” plates with glass inserts on the exteriors as well as more practical features like a portside garage for the tender and two other jet-ski garages. The forward solarium fills the saloon with light.

Clorinda’s master suite also has a sunroof with electric shades for natural light. But this forward area distinguishes itself from other yachts in the class by its split-level design, with the bedroom on the main deck and the en-suite bathroom just three steps down in the lower level. Dividing these functions not only adds an extra dimension to the suite, but makes onboard living significantly more pleasant. Clorinda’s four other guest suites are located on the lower deck, separated by a thick bulkhead from the crew quarters for five.

The yacht has a full-featured sundeck protected by upward-sloping bulwarks. The exterior helm to starboard has a large Jacuzzi behind it and another lounge to port. Behind that lounge is an expansive wet bar with fridge, icemaker, sink, and—best of all—a dumbwaiter to serve the large dining table for 12 that sits amidships. The forward-leaning rollbar overhead doubles as a sunshade for alfresco dining. Aft of this area is a six-person sunbed. Steps on either side lead down to the main-deck cockpit. Stairs there lead down to the broad swim platform.

Clorinda has three MTU 16V 2000 M96 engines connected to two KaMeWa waterjets and a centerline booster. That makes this 120-foot yacht extremely agile and rockets the boat to a top end of 33 knots, with a cruise speed of 27 knots. The new ISA also has an ABT Trac electric stabilizer that is noteworthy because it minimizes pitch and roll and stays whisper-quiet. The first Palumbo-built ISA will make its public debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, followed by an appearance at the Monaco Yacht Show.