Leaders of Luxury: Vincenzo Poerio on the Importance of Innovation in Yacht-Building [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who re determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premiere brands. In this episode, we sit down with Vincenzo Poerio, CEO of the Italian superyacht builder Benetti, which is a division of the Azimut Benetti Group, the largest privately held luxury marine group. Established in 1873 with headquarters in Viareggio, Benetti builds customized yachts from 92 to 462 feet (28 to 80 meters) out of its Viareggio and Livorno shipyards.