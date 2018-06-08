The Mazu 52HT Is a Superyacht in Disguise

Mazu’s collection of cruisers and superyacht tenders carry a common family resemblance that are stylized and masculine. The tall gunwales along the sides give the Mazu collection high-riding, almost impenetrable, profiles that could be mistaken for cool naval vessels from the distance. Up close, the boats are as fun and user-friendly as any weekend cruiser can be. The Turkish builder’s new 52HT shares the sleek profile of the others, boasting a long, teak foredeck and open cockpit. The hardtop gives the boat protection, though there is good airflow through a slit over the windshield and open side panels. While the front is buttoned down, the aft section is wide open, with a large sun bed over an enclosed space for a tender at the stern, and double tables in the central cockpit area. It would make an exceptional day boat for a large group.

Belowdecks, the cabin is spacious, with a forward master suite (and cool off-center entrance that eliminates the need for a traditional door). The mid-section saloon offers substantial headroom, thanks to the tall profile of the boat, and there are two more staterooms aft. Mazu uses soft Foglizzo leathers across the interior with Bianca marble veneers in the bathrooms.

The 52 is powered by twin 600 hp Volvo IPS 800s that deliver a top end of 37 knots, with a cruising speed of 32 knots. Mazu is one of those builders that is more semi-custom than production, producing only about 10 boats per year to focus on quality, rather than churning them off the production line. The company uses a carbon-fiber construction so the boat is light and strong in the ocean, while the joinery in both the teak decks and cabin is exceptional. The new 52HT will be launched at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.