Nautor’s Swan to Display Mockup at Düsseldorf Boat Show

Bucking tradition, Finnish company Nautor’s Swan will show a mock interior of the Swan 65.

By on December 22, 2017
Next month, Finnish shipyard Nautor’s Swan plans to attend boot Düsseldorf, the annual marine-sports show (scheduled this year from January 20 to 28). In anticipation of its new Swan 65, Nautor’s Swan will buck the industry standard of small glass-encased models and colorful brochures to highlight upcoming launches. Instead, it will have a full-scale mockup of the Swan 65 sailing yacht on hand. Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to walk through the yacht and get a real feel of how the space feels.

Designed by Germán Frers, the Swan 65 is a sistership to the larger Swan 78. Like the rest in this series of yachts, the midsize Swan 65 is an oceangoing bluewater yacht that was conceived as either a family-crewed yacht or one managed by a professional crew to be used as a racing, cruising, or casual-use vessel.

Germán Frers.  Photo: Courtesy Nautor’s Swan

Featuring a flush-deck design, the cockpit sports a standard swan layout. The forward area offers up a table for alfresco dining and lounging and can be configured in different variations. The cockpit’s central space has five powered winches adjacent to two helm stations, enabling the yacht to be managed with a small crew. Aft is the cushioned sunning platform and the tender garage. The forepeak houses the optional crew quarters with separate bathrooms and storage space.

Belowdecks, the Swan 65 has a semi-raised saloon, galley, and dining area. Nautor’s Swan offers two cabin layout options: Either owner’s stateroom forward or owner’s stateroom aft. Both options come with two guest cabins, also with different options for configurations. The interior is finished in European oak throughout.

This seafaring sailing yacht is made of prepreg glass/carbon sandwich construction with a Corecell foam core. The yacht features a steel-bladed, lead-bulbed keel offered in three different drafts, as well as a telescopic option that lowers the keel from 9 feet to almost 14 feet. For those interested in racing the Swan 65, a square top main sail and running stays are an option.

The Swan 65 will be available in 2018.

