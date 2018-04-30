Numarine’s Super-Fast 26XP Expedition Yacht

Numarine has always injected fresh ideas into the latest design trends. Its new 26XP may look like other mini-explorers, with the vertical bow, angular pilothouse, and heavy-shouldered hull shape. Unlike most explorer yachts, which top out at 15 knots, this 85-footer can hit a blistering 28 knots. And instead of the usual sparse interiors of most mini-explorers, designer Can Yalman paid close attention to the finer details of living aboard, creating an interior that looks more at home on a larger, more stylish design.

Yalman understood that an explorer yacht does not have to look boring or stodgy to earn its street cred as a live-aboard yacht. It simply needs to get you there and back comfortably, wherever there is. The 26XP does that and more. Its twin 1,550 hp MAN diesel engines deliver the 28-knot top end, but also provide a cruising speed of 18 knots. Numarine also went to great pains to lower vibration and reduce noise across the interior. The noise in the lower staterooms, with nearby generators running, is a whisper-quiet 35 dBA, equivalent to being in a library.

The main saloon is laid-back elegant, with an oceanfront residential feel that includes full-height windows, lounges along the sides, and an open plan that maximizes the sense of space. The master suite, positioned amidships, is so spacious that it even has its own study and a full-beam bathroom. Four guest staterooms—two VIPs and two twins—are on the deck below.

The exterior also has generous social spaces, including three settees in the foredeck area, a lounge and sunbed in the aft cockpit, and a huge flybridge that covers two-thirds of the boat, or 1,000 square feet. Under its hardtop is a dining area and grill/wet bar for outdoor entertaining. The aft deck of the flybridge also has space for an 18-foot tender.

Naval architect Umberto Tagliavini has also designed a displacement-hull version with a bulbous bow. Hull No. 2, now being built for another client, is designed to cross oceans, with a range of 3,500 nautical miles at 8 knots. Its top end will be 11.5 knots, with a 9-knot cruising speed. “She will also have our ‘silent package,’ with a lithium-ion battery system that keeps the necessary onboard systems—including air conditioning—running without generators for 12 hours,” says Omer Malaz, Numarine founder. “That provides enough silence to enjoy the most beautiful island bays or to sleep peacefully while being rocked by the sea.”