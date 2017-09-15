Otam Steps Up to the Superyacht Plate in Cannes

Otam is one of the rare yards that made the transition from a high-performance custom yacht maker to building 100-plus-foot flybridge superyachts. The Genoa yard’s performance roots came out at the Cannes Yachting Festival with the company’s announcement that it would be planning a new 100-foot performance yacht with two 2,700 hp MTU diesels connected to Arneson surface drives. That kind of horsepower will propel this Otam to speeds that other 100-footers can only dream of—such as a 43-knot cruise speed and 48-knot maximum.

While heavy on speed, the Umberto Tagliavini–designed yacht is also a sleek, single-deck beauty, minus the stacked decks of most 100-footers. At the same time, Tagliavini was meticulous about optimizing the yacht’s interior and exterior spaces to ensure the utmost pleasure and privacy for owners and guests. The 100 HT (hard top) has its own crew-specific passageways to limit interactions with owners and guests, while the interior and outer spaces are designed for social occasions. The aft cockpit, for instance, has two large lounges and alfresco dining table for 10 guests, protected from wind and sunlight by the overhang of the hardtop. One of the doors separating the cockpit and main saloon drops into the floor, creating a connected, open-plan space. The saloon, measuring about 400 square feet, has multiple lounges and a wet bar toward the rear, with a separate center dining area for 10 guests. A wet bar is positioned forward.

Italians, as anyone knows, are passionate about their food, so there is a third dining area on the foredeck that, once again, has table and seating for 10. This area is positioned beside a sunbed. This whole section is protected by a sliding bimini that delivers shade. The area is very much in sync with the rest of the boat’s svelte profile. And while one can easily forget this performance boat is a superyacht, Otam even says there is space for a touch-and-go helipad on the bow.

The 100-footer’s accommodations are all on the lower deck, with a full-beam master suite that includes a large en-suite bathroom. Two VIP suites sit just in front of the master suite, along with two more guest staterooms behind the master. The crew quarters are also belowdecks but privacy is ensured by a bulkhead and an entrance that is separate from the guest staterooms.