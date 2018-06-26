Benetti’s Superyacht Mr Loui Takes a Bow in Its First Photos

Italian shipyard Benetti delivered Mr Loui, the second hull of the Mediterraneo 116 model, to its Mexican owner way back at last year’s Halloween. The yacht was then feted with a world debut at the Miami Yacht Show in February. But despite those milestones, there have been no photos of the fiberglass and carbon-fiber yacht until now.

Mr Loui’s exteriors were designed by Giorgio Maria Cassetta, while the interiors come courtesy of Mexican architect Ezequiel Farca and Benetti’s interior style department. The owner’s mandate was for extensive shared areas to enjoy with family and friends; one of the obvious results of this directive is the large kitchen table for family breakfasts. Mr Loui features large windows in the main saloon and dining areas, providing natural sunlight and incredible views. The large windows extend to the main-deck, full-beam master suite situated in the bow.

Farca, with an industrial design background, brought in various woods, leathers, marble, and glass, intentionally mixing cold surfaces with warm materials.

Belowdecks reside four en suite guest staterooms consisting of two double VIP staterooms and two twin-bed guest cabins. The twins also offer up Pullman beds to house a couple more guests for a grand total of 12 in the five cabins. In addition, Mr Loui sleeps seven crew members in three double cabins and an upper-deck captain’s cabin. An elevator travels among all the decks.

Also on the upper deck is a foredeck dining area, sunbeds, and a Jacuzzi, and aft is a dining table and seating areas. The celebrated sundeck is another deck up and features a couple of dining areas, sunbeds, and a lounging area within more than 860 square feet. Each deck has both interior and exterior gathering areas for spending time with friends and family.

Two 1,600 hp Caterpillar engines give Mr Loui a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruise speed of 14. Cruising at 10 knots, the yacht has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.