Elegant Project Affinity Is Up for Grabs

The long, sleek profile of Project Affinity signals that this could be a very special yacht if it finds the right owner. The 263-footer is a collaboration between Superyachts Monaco and the A Group. Monaco-based the A Group designed the highly unusual and elegant exterior of I Dynasty, delivered to its owner three years ago.

With its low-riding superstructure and long swaths of glass in the superstructure and hull, Project Affinity has a much more classic look than I Dynasty, but both yachts share the A Group’s love of fluid lines, large living areas, and lots of windows for natural light. Affinity’s exterior has multiple outdoor lounges and dining areas, a 20-foot-long swimming pool, and 10-person Jacuzzi. With its 63-foot beam, all spaces tend toward palatial. The upstairs terrace is designed for alfresco dining or cinema under the stars. The boat will have a small navy of tenders and toys housed in garage spaces that open along the hull sides.

Its main feature, however, is the master apartment, an enormous space measuring 1,000 square feet. The five other guest suites are also generous at about 270 square feet each. The A Group also made sure to make Project Affinity the ultimate relaxation space, with a 1,000-square-foot spa that includes a fitness center, sauna, hammam, massage space, and salon. Full-beam sliding glass doors connect from this space to the open aft deck, which features wraparound walls on either side for privacy and protection. A folding side terrace forward also allows privacy for a couple, just a foot or two above the water. In addition, the interior includes large saloons, a cinema space, and formal dining area.

With twin 16V 4000 MTU engines, Project Affinity promises a cruising speed of 18 knots, topping out at 20 knots.