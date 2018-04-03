Riva Launches the 110 Dolcevita Superyacht

Riva’s new flagship was launched recently as it is being prepared for its summer season debut. Designed by Officina Italiana Design, Sergio Beretta, and Ferretti’s Product Strategy Committee, the 110 Dolcevita lives up to its name, with one of the most beautiful interiors in its class. The saloon on the main deck feels like a glass house, surrounded on all sides by floor-to-ceiling windows, including the rear section joining the cockpit. The saloon is open plan, with low-sitting furniture, a marble floor, and smoked-glass ceiling laid into a stainless-steel frame. The designers did a masterful job of turning an area that could have been over the top into a subtle, refined space. Two sliding panels separate the forward dining area from the main saloon if the owner and guests want a sense of intimacy at dinner.

The forward master suite is also bathed in natural light, with a queen-size bed positioned against the forward bulkhead, offering an exceptional view of either side of the yacht. On the lower deck are four staterooms, roughly equal in size, which is unusual for a yacht this size. Usually there are two large and two small. The crew quarters forward are likewise generous, with two staterooms, the galley, and an L-shaped lounge.

The flybridge is also intricately designed in terms of proportions, with its forward section featuring a dining table and lounge portside, and a second lounge and teak table to starboard. The aft section was left bare, incorporating loose furniture across the large space. These pieces can be removed if the owner wants to use the space for a large get-together (the boat is rated for 20 guests).

The Dolcevita also has a Ferretti-patented stern in which the swim platform lowers into the water and the garage actually floods, making it easy to launch and retrieve the tender. The Ferretti Group has included this submersible hatch on most of its larger yachts, primarily because it’s a differentiator from other brands. The Riva brand, of course, has never needed much help to distinguish itself and this new 100-footer is no different. It’s a bold but elegant statement and should attract a small legion of Riva devotees when it is shown to the public this summer.

The Dolcevita is powered by twin 16V 2000 MTU diesel engines that give it an estimated top speed of 26 knots. At its cruise speed of 23 knots, it has a range of 430 nautical miles.