Robb Report’s 10 Most-Read Yachting Stories of 2017

The marine category sees its fair share of traffic on Robb Report, and 2017 proved to be no exception. Readers visited our Best of the Best superyachts and sailing yachts stories again and again, and could not stay away from our Fort Lauderdale boat show picks either. Over-the-top concept yachts seems to grab your attention as well. Below are the top 10 stories that you, our readers, thought worth reading over the last 12 months.

1. Tour the Yachts of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Our number-one marine story highlights eight yachts to climb aboard during 2017’s Fort Lauderdale event.

2. Best of the Best: 8 Superyachts Making Waves

The number-two marine story comes from our 2017 Best of the Best superyacht roundup published in June.

3. When a Cruise Ship Collides with a Superyacht

Heesen’s 272-foot superyacht Project Maximus incorporates some of the best features of a passenger cruise ship, like a deck for owners that extends from the stern to the foredeck.

4. 8 Amazing Day Boats

Make the most of long summer days with these inviting boats.

5. Best of the Best: 6 Sailing Yachts That Blow Away the Competition

Robb Report’s favorite sailing yachts that launched last year.

6. Walk Through Superyacht Rossinavi Aurora

Robb Report shares video taken while touring at the Monaco Yacht Show.

7. This Yacht with the Most Toys Wins

CRN’s 282-foot explorer yacht was designed around a very unusual concept—how many toys it can carry.

8. First Look Inside Numarine’s 32XP Explorer Yacht

The 32XP, Numarine’s first explorer yacht, offers more than 3,550 square feet of gracious living.

9. Inside the Superyacht Designed by Porsche

Designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, the new Dynamiq GTT 115 takes elements from the iconic car brand, but the result is not showy. Instead, it’s a floating tour de force.

10. Absolute Reinvents the Navetta Yacht Style with Its 73

Absolute’s new Navetta 73 is a fresh take on the historic and utilitarian navetta yacht type.