Robb Report’s 10 Top Concept-Yacht Stories of 2017

Nestled within the popular Robb Report marine category are the highly read posts that feature new yacht, superyacht, and gigayacht concepts. These concepts are often revealed by both top-end designers and yacht-design underdogs at boat shows such as the Cannes Yachting Festival, Monaco Yacht Show, and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Like our readers, we just cannot quench our thirst for these often-over-the-top concepts. Below are the top 10 stories that our readers could not get enough of—one was even posted almost three years ago.

1. When a Cruise Ship Collides with a Superyacht

Heesen’s 272-foot superyacht Project Maximus incorporates some of the best features of a passenger cruise ship, like a deck for owners that extends from the stern to the foredeck.

2. This Yacht with the Most Toys Wins

CRN’s 282-foot explorer yacht was designed around a very unusual concept—how many toys it can carry.

3. The ModCat Project L3 Concept Catamaran Yacht Maximizes Speed and Space

From 2015 comes this 278-foot yacht that features a full-size pool, an outdoor cinema, and enough stowage for a seaplane.

4. Benetti’s Se77antasette Concept Is a Superyacht That Takes Inspiration from Mexico’s International Airport

Designed by Fernando Romero, this superyacht concept features a massive glass observation dome and next-generation ventilation.

5. Tankoa’s Project Bolide Could be a Bat Out of Hell

Tankoa’s Project Bolide is one of the boldest interpretations of gigayacht design to emerge in years.

6. Superyacht Project Zephyr Is a Futuristic Piece of Technology with a Huge Personality

The new 180-foot yacht Zephyr, designed by Federico Fiorentino and to be built by Rossinavi, reaches 32 knots but its high-performance hull is designed to cross the Atlantic.

7. Dive into This New Gigayacht Design from Ken Freivokh

The mammoth 460-foot concept from designer Ken Freivokh has at least two of everything, including certified helipads and swimming pools.

8. The Super-Cool Superfly GT 42 Superboat to Debut in Cannes

The Superfly GT 42 is a designer’s dreamboat, all the way from the glass-in aft stateroom to the sci-fi helm station.

9. The Oceanco Lumen Is a Superyacht Literally Bedazzled in Diamonds

Oceanco’s 302-foot Lumen superyacht concept is luminescent.

10. This Rosetti Explorer Yacht Is for the True Adventurer

Rosetti Superyachts’ new 279-foot expedition yacht combines a proven offshore-supply-vessel design with luxury-yacht accommodations.