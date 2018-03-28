Rosetti Reveals Custom 85-meter Superyacht Project

Whenever Rolls-Royce gets involved in a large vessel, the results are impressive. The brand, of course, is known for iconic luxury cars, but another division of Rolls-Royce has also created a special name for itself in commercial shipping with some of the most trustworthy propulsion systems on the high seas. The company now has a growing presence in the superyacht segment, thanks to its new Azipull thrusters. They will be standard equipment on the proposed 279-foot Superyacht by Rosetti. A longtime builder of oceangoing commercial vessels, Rosetti has recently turned to the superyacht sector, last month announcing a 279-foot explorer vessel that is designed to carry toys like airplanes and helicopters. Think shadow boat fitted with a luxurious interior so the owner and his guests can live aboard for weeks, or even months.

The new Rosetti Superyacht, also created by noted designer Tommaso Spadolini, was announced last week at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. It will have the same hull as the explorer, with minor modifications for the different weight distribution of the larger superstructure. While the running surface is similar, these two yachts are worlds apart. The explorer was designed for long-range exploration, while this boat is all about the superyacht lifestyle. The tiered-deck design includes unusual features like a beach club with a gym enclosed by glass walls that overlook the water. The beach club is one of the largest on the water, featuring a wellness area with a massage room, sauna, and hammam. When its side terraces are opened, the club’s beam is an impressive 69 feet. The garage adjacent to the beach club is also spacious, holding two tenders and multiple water toys.

“This is a high-volume superyacht that offers huge owner and guest spaces, both inside and out,” says Fulvio Dodich, CEO of Rosetti. “As always, we can offer bespoke solutions on the yacht. We have a version with four decks instead of five, which reduces the gross tonnage and provides a sportier profile.”

The yacht’s six guest cabins include a secluded master suite on the forward half of the upper deck, measuring 1,350 square feet. It has been designed completely separate from the guest areas, with access to a private swimming pool (a guest pool is on the main deck) and touch-and-go heli-deck. On the main deck below are the four double guest cabins and full-beam VIP suite. The galley and crew quarters are on the lower deck, just forward of the tender garage. Like its support-vessel sibling, this boat was also designed for periods at sea without shore support. That means extra stores for much more food and water, and redundant systems for failsafe operation. The self-contained design also has a workshop, laundry, and a linen storage room.

The diesel-electric propulsion package includes four MTU 16V 4000 M43S engines mated to two Rolls-Royce Azipull thrusters for hydrodynamic efficiency and low noise. Azipull technology has been used on commercial vessels for many years, but Rolls-Royce developed a new lightweight composite version for the superyacht sector to achieve extra speed and greater fuel efficiency. And since the pods are located outside of the boat, vibration levels are minimal. That offers a huge benefit for quality of life on board. Projected top speed with this engine configuration is 20 knots, and at 15 knots, the Superyacht should have a range of 5,500 nautical miles.