Leaders of Luxury: Royal Van Lent CEO Jan-Bart Verkuyl on the Art of Bespoke Yachts [Video]

Here's how the yacht-maker thinks about collaborating with clients to build custom ships.

By on November 14, 2017
Jan-Bart Verkuyl

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premiere brands. In this episode, we sit down with Jan-Bart Verkuyl CEO, Feadship’s Royal Van Lent shipyard, a member of the LVMH family of luxury brands and one of two shipyards that build under the Feadship marque. Royal Van Lent and the Feadship brand are known for the beautiful bespoke yachts the group and its many craftsmen build in the Netherlands.

