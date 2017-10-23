Silence Is Golden for the Sarp 85 Yacht

Joining über-efficient hybrid designs like the Arcadia 85 and Wider 125, Sarp Yachts is now building its own hybrid series. Its SXR 85 will eventually be joined by 105- and 125-foot superyachts bearing the same family resemblance. The 85-footer came from the drawing boards of Red Yacht Design, which gave a residential look to the main deck. The saloon looks more like a high-end atrium than a traditional yacht saloon. Floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides also include transom windows to enhance the view. The aft cockpit has twin matching lounges that offer an exceptional view, while the tiered stern platform has space for four lounges. The bridge deck offers yet more social possibilities with matching lounges, a bar with stools, and helm station area. Sarp Yachts also didn’t waste the space up front, designing in lounges and a Jacuzzi (highly unusual for a boat this size) on the foredeck.

The differentiator between this yacht and others in its class are the hybrid engines. Powered by twin 1,250 hp diesels, the 85 reaches 24 knots, thanks to the Van Oossanen–designed fast-displacement hull. At 12 knots, the boat has a range of 800 nautical miles. When quiet cruising is the owner’s primary goal, its twin 70 Kw electric motors operate silently and efficiently at low speeds. One of the benefits of cruising on pure electric is hearing the water lapping against the hull, with no loud engine noises or vibrations. Anchored at night, with no generators running, is truly being at one with the sea.

All four staterooms are located on the lower deck, with the full-beam master amidships where the yacht is widest. The full-beam VIP forward is also spacious, with a large en suite bathroom. Twin cabins in between will house four additional guests. Crew quarters are located in the bow, with accommodations for four.

The 105 and 125, of course, bear a family resemblance to the 85. The 105 is a longer, stretched-out version, while the 125 has an extra deck with outdoor cockpit and upper saloon. Sarp says the all-composite XSR 85 will be launched in early 2019.