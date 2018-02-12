2018 Miami Yacht Show on Collins Avenue

The Miami Yacht Show is celebrating its 30th edition this week, with a boatload of North American debuts from yacht builders around the world. Models like Azimut’s 35 Metri, Custom Line Navetta 33, and the uber-elegant Riva 56 Rivale show how varied yacht design has become, while others like the Arcadia Sherpa and Frauscher 1017 Lido demonstrate that form and function can have extremes. The hundreds of boats along Collins Avenue come in all shapes and sizes, from Hacker-Craft’s 26-foot mahogany Special Sport to Perini Navi’s magnificent 240-foot Grace E. There will be a boat for everyone.