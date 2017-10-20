The 5 Best Personal Submarines

After years of sitting on the fringes of the yachting industry, personal submarines are finally becoming mainstream. Four sub manufacturers have been refining their designs for years, either as research vessels or the ultimate superyacht toy, while a fifth is building a breakthrough design with an interior like a luxury business jet. Aston Martin’s announcement at the Monaco Yacht Show that it would develop a James Bond–caliber submersible was just another indication that these ocean explorers have moved well beyond sci-fi into the real world of luxury underwater vehicles.

Here are five of the coolest deep divers.