5 Stunning Superyachts That Debuted in 2018
We've rounded up five ships that virtually redefine how we think about superyacht factors like size, design, and convenience.
Some of largest names in the industry have debuted new concepts and creations in 2018, serving as a vivid reminder that summer is just around the bend. Among these five powerful beasts, there is a yacht utilizing Rolls-Royce’s Azipull thrusters for powerful propulsion; a yacht named after the owner’s favorite white wine from Rhône Valley, and an aggressive profile design inspired by a hammerhead shark. Ranging from Riva’s Dolcevita with its elegant interiors, a glass-encased saloon and marbled flooring, to Rosetti’s Superyacht with customizable rooms, a private pool and a heli-deck, these superyachts are proof that life at sea can be a dream. Come sail away with us on the latest concepts redefining ocean-bound recreation.