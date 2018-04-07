5 Stunning Superyachts That Debuted in 2018

Some of largest names in the industry have debuted new concepts and creations in 2018, serving as a vivid reminder that summer is just around the bend. Among these five powerful beasts, there is a yacht utilizing Rolls-Royce’s Azipull thrusters for powerful propulsion; a yacht named after the owner’s favorite white wine from Rhône Valley, and an aggressive profile design inspired by a hammerhead shark. Ranging from Riva’s Dolcevita with its elegant interiors, a glass-encased saloon and marbled flooring, to Rosetti’s Superyacht with customizable rooms, a private pool and a heli-deck, these superyachts are proof that life at sea can be a dream. Come sail away with us on the latest concepts redefining ocean-bound recreation.