Best of the Best: 9 Standout Yacht Features

The yachts in this year’s Best of the Best selection include such extraordinary features as a swimming pool on a main-deck beach club that takes over real estate from what would traditionally be the main saloon, exemplifying the growing desire to use more outdoor deck space for fun, as well as a full-size indoor paddle-tennis court that can transform into a soccer field. Speed is increasingly a factor, even as boats are built larger and larger. All of these vessels are designed to operate as efficiently as possible, which also highlights one of the biggest trends: hybrid technology, as can be seen on several of this year’s cutting-edge yachts.