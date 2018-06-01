Best of the Best: Top 8 Yachts of the Year
These eight superyachts receive our top honors in their respective categories.
Each year we give a nod to the most interesting, well-designed, and technologically advanced yachts launched or delivered in the last 12 months. This year’s Best of the Best yacht selection includes special honors for our yacht of the year, as well as noteworthy vessels in different size categories. We also include two sailing yachts in this edition. Keep reading to discover this year’s overall category winners.