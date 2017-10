Of the 100-plus superyachts gathered in Monte-Carlo’s Port Hercules for the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show, five sailing superyachts stood out among the many stately motor yachts. Considered a banner show, with visitors from all over the world coming to see yachting’s finest collection of motor yachts, sailing yachts, tenders, and toys, here are the five sailing yachts we loved from the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show.