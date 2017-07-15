8 Amazing Day Boats

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Focusing on exterior amenities and big deck space, day boats have evolved from utilitarian vessels into a yacht class that maximizes contact with the sea. Choices range from the impossibly good-looking Rivamare to the high-tech Evo 43, with a fold-out stern that nearly doubles the deck space, to Technohull’s stealth-looking Omega 41 RIB. Here are eight of the most advanced and well-crafted boats designed for making the most of days on the water.