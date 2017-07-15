8 Amazing Day Boats
Make the most of the long summer days with these inviting boats.
Focusing on exterior amenities and big deck space, day boats have evolved from utilitarian vessels into a yacht class that maximizes contact with the sea. Choices range from the impossibly good-looking Rivamare to the high-tech Evo 43, with a fold-out stern that nearly doubles the deck space, to Technohull’s stealth-looking Omega 41 RIB. Here are eight of the most advanced and well-crafted boats designed for making the most of days on the water.