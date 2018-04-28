Five Outstanding Outboard Boats

Just 10 years ago, outboard-powered boats were seen as boring pack-mules of the yachting world. Now yachts with three, four, or even five outboards are the hottest hulls on the water.

Midnight Express 43 Open outboard engine center console

Around 2005, a new generation of four-stroke outboards reinvented marine propulsion. Virtually eliminating noise and smoke, and offering exceptional fuel economy, these high-horsepower four-strokes became smart alternatives to inboard engines. Advantages like more cockpit space, the ability to run in shallower water, and less corrosion made them the new darlings of the small-boat world. Fifteen years later, outboards are now common on much larger yachts. Not only are four and five outboards hanging off the transoms of 50-foot-plus center-console boats, but horsepower sizes have grown from 200 in 2005 to 627 on a state-of-the-art outboard by Seven Marine. Outboards are also showing up on yacht designs that previously wrote them off as ugly motors of the masses. Here are five of the best.

