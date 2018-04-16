Get On Board: Book Your Summer Charter Yacht Now

Perhaps your spring break with the kids was ho-hum—some skiing, a trip to the Bahamas, baseball spring training. You’ve done it before. If you want your next excursion to include a little bit of everything, now is the time to charter your yacht for a summer sojourn.

I recently toured Chasseur, a 160-foot four-deck superyacht built by Washington state’s Christensen shipyards. This summer, you can jump aboard Chasseur in the Mediterranean, where you can lounge in the sun or shade on the many outdoor deck spaces; unwind in the spa pool on the sundeck; and take advantage of the yacht’s jet skis, water skis, wakeboard, Seabobs, stand-up paddleboards, snorkeling gear, and other toys—or just set up camp on the beach for the most complete summer beach party you’ve ever attended.

The yacht features a friendly and well-trained crew, headed up by the pleasant and super-knowledgeable captain Nicole Fawcett. Dine on top-notch fare prepared by Le Cordon Bleu–trained chef Kelly Tadlock, and work off the evidence in the yacht’s gym or sundeck on the provided yoga mats. If you feel like going for a brisk swim, dive off the water-level beach deck into the clear waters of the Mediterranean. Charter the yacht through Burgess this summer in the Eastern Mediterranean or for a week this winter in the Caribbean or Bahamas. Here is what you have to look forward to.