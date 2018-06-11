6 Stunning Superyacht Wheelhouses

Wheelhouses on most yachts have tended to be utilitarian setups, no-frill areas designed to give the captain navigational control and clear oversight for the engines and other systems. These days, however, many helms have become high-tech fashion statements. Some look like they could be on the set of the latest Star Trek series, while others sport comfortable lounges where owners and guests can hang out with the captain. The tech revolution has also replaced yards of cables with digital switches, so once-mechanical navigation functions are now electronic, often integrated into single consoles. The beauty of the modern superyacht helm is that the design, while functional, is much more in sync with the rest of the yacht. They’re only limited by the imagination of the designer. Here are six fresh interpretations of the classic helm.