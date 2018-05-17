Six Top Yachts from Versilia

The Versilia Yachting Rendezvous, which took place last week in Italy’s yachtbuilding capital of Viareggio, brought together some of the country’s finest brands. The second annual event is an intimate, exclusive yacht show occurring months before those in Cannes, Monaco, and Fort Lauderdale, but just in time for the Mediterranean’s summer season. Some of the yachts hit the water for the first time at Marina Viareggio, while others have established reputations along the Italian coast. Twenty-two thousand visitors enjoyed the four-day event in Tuscany, stepping aboard elegant yachts and imbibing the region’s fine wines and Italian cuisine. Here are six standout vessels among the 48 on display.