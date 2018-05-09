The 5 Best Yachts for Offshore Partying

With summertime just around the corner, here at Robb Report we are planning our excursions, from the cobbled streets of Malta to the Land of Fire and Ice in Reykjavik. But for the well-heeled traveler who’s looking for an escape from iconic landmarks, we’ve rounded up 5 show-stopping yachts that cater to thirsty thrill seekers who are looking for a less structured vacation – one that entails a journey offshore.

Included in the roundup, you’ll find a sprawling beach club that comes equipped with a well-appointed bar for a celebratory cocktail (or seven), a 300-bottle wine cellar adjacent to the master stateroom, and a waterslide resembling an Olympic luge that whisks guests away to the sparkling sea below.

Don’t worry about indulging in one too many libations during the weeklong soiree, as these excursions come with a professional designated driver.