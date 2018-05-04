Top 5 Charter Yachts

With rising disposable incomes and a growing number of alluring charter destinations, the superyacht charter market has never been so buoyant. From expedition ice-breakers to multi-hulled catamarans, and luxury megayachts to historic vessels, the ability to travel farther, for longer, in the privacy of your own space has never been more appealing. Whether looking for an emphasis on wellness, an adrenalin-fueled adventure, or some relaxing downtime with the family, the types of yachts now available to charter has opened up a wealth of opportunities and new experiences for all. Here we profile the top five charter yachts currently on the market that we toured at this year’s MYBA Charter Show in Barcelona.