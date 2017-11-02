Tour These Yachts in Fort Lauderdale
Robb Report highlights eight yachts to climb aboard at this week’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is the marquis event for yachting in the Americas—a showcase of new launches and U.S. premieres. The 2017 edition is the 58th annual gathering of boats and yachts, big and small, as well as all of the necessary services and accessories. Here are eight of the best boats at this year’s show.