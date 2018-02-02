Yachts We Love from the Antigua Charter Yacht Show

Each year in early December, charter companies bring their superyachts to Antigua for the annual Antigua Charter Yacht Show. For a week, brokers and media sample the wares of each of the yachts so they can share their experiences and guide their clients to the yacht that will be the best fit for their interests and needs. Activities during this week include yacht hops, where guests sample appetizers and cocktails and experience general crew spirit; a chef’s competition, allowing judges to rank the charter-yacht chef’s creations; and more casual onboard lunches so brokers can share the specialties of their yacht’s chef and intuitive crew. At the end of the week, participants and attendees reemerge with a good idea of each yacht’s strengths and can share from firsthand experience with their clients. Here are six of our favorite yachts from the show.