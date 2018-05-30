// RR One

Sunseeker’s 74 Sport Yacht to Debut in Cannes

The yacht’s world premiere to take place at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht

British boatbuilder Sunseeker plans to hold the world premiere of its new 74 Sport Yacht at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. Taking its design and performance traits from the recently launched Predator 74, the 74 Sport Yacht boasts an unusually large flybridge—which hosts the helm station—as well as all kinds of seating, dining, and sunbathing spaces. Those interested can upgrade with the optional bimini shade and wet bar.

The foredeck space does not go to waste on this yacht. The 74 Sport Yacht features a large sun pad and U-shaped dining area just forward of the helm, perfect for some quiet time on your own or with the group for drinks or a meal with a view.

Another thoughtful touch is the ability to transform the 74 Sport Yacht into an open yacht when the weather is nice or a closed yacht when it’s not, thanks to a cockpit door that lowers itself into the sole of the yacht.

Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht

Main deck with skylight.  Photo: Courtesy Sunseeker

Moving inside, the light-filled main-deck saloon is illuminated by oversized pillar-less windows and a helm sunroof. Enjoy the unobstructed 360-degree views of the seating and dining areas. Down below, guests will find the galley and three en-suite cabins. The master stateroom sits aft and offers up a walk-in closet, the VIP stateroom is situated forward, and a twin cabin is starboard. A crew cabin is housed next to the garage.

Those who like choices are in luck; the Sunseeker offers the option of a walk-in closet for the VIP cabin, an additional twin guest cabin, or a larger galley with lounge and breakfast-bar seating. Take your pick.

Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht

Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht.  Photo: Courtesy Sunseeker

And then there’s the performance: This 74-foot-10-inch yacht rocks a 38-knot top speed, a cruising speed of up to 28, and a range of up to 330 nautical miles. The tender garage houses an optional Williams 395 SportJet.

The Cannes Yachting Festival will be September 11 to 16 this year.

