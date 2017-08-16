Sunseeker 76 Yacht and Predator 57 MKII Debut in Southampton

Britain’s largest yacht manufacturer will debut two new yachts next month at the country’s premiere boating event. Sunseeker International will launch its 76 Yacht and Predator 57 MKII at the Southampton Boat Show in September. Both yachts are representative of Sunseeker’s bold new designs and smart layouts.

76 Yacht

The 76 Yacht is so highly anticipated that Sunseeker has already sold 18 of them, months before the yacht launched. Sitting in a sweet spot between midsize cruisers and small superyachts, the 76 offers many benefits of a larger yacht, including large exterior social areas and a spacious interior. But the length also allows the owner to be the captain. Sunseeker’s designers maximized the exterior layout, creating 25 percent more usable space than the model the 76 is replacing. The foredeck has a large lounge and table, with two full-size sunbeds. The flybridge also makes full use of its footprint, with lounges, sunbed, a wet bar, and an optional hot tub. The hardtop has a sizable sunroof as well.

The saloon also is defined by its size and openness, thanks to the open-plan layout and extensive windows on all sides. The full-height window portside, right beside the dining table, lets guests and owners take in complete ocean views. The forward helm station has an optional skylight, which opens to bring the outdoors inside on fine days. When opened, the full-height aft doors create a seamless connection between the saloon and cockpit for large social events. The yacht has accommodations for eight. The full-beam master has its own en-suite, picture windows, and side lounges, with impeccable woodwork and contemporary decor. Three other guest staterooms, each en-suite, have the same levels of craftsmanship. A crew cabin for three is located near the stern.

The broad swim platform provides a direct connection with the water, but is also large enough to carry a Williams 445 tender. Sunseeker also offers a “beach club” option that includes a barbecue grill, foldout seating, and a full-height rain shower. Besides the onboard luxuries, the 76 also delivers the same level of performance that has set Sunseeker apart from most competitors. It reaches a top end of 32 knots, with a cruise sped of 25 knots. Its range extends to a highly respectable 400 miles.

Predator 57 MKII

The other world premier at the Southampton Boat Show is the Predator 57 MK II. The “Mark 2” is an evolution of one of Sunseeker’s most popular Predator models, launched in January 2015. The 57 MK II has kept the space, openness, and modern style of its predecessor, but now has features like oversized “pillar-less” windows that not only bathe the interior in natural light but provide uninterrupted views of the water. The new version also comes with the optional beach club with transom grill, rain shower, and fold-down seating. The 57 MKII’s final modification is also a game-changer: Its full-width patio glass door lowers electrically to remove the barrier between the saloon and cockpit, turning the area into one vast entertainment center. An opening hardtop over the saloon also allows sun and cross-breezes to cool the area naturally. The Predator 57 MKII has three staterooms, all en-suite, that include a full-beam master amidships where the yacht is widest. There is also a crew cabin for the captain. Living up to its name, the newly improved Predator will reach a top speed above 40 knots.