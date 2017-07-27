There’s Nothing Rugged About Ice Class Superyacht Day’s

Day’s, the first of CCN’s new Ice Yachts, is proceeding as planned, according to the builder. The 223-foot steel-hulled yacht, designed by Milan-based Hot Lab, has an exceptionally large interior volume of 1,800 gross tons spread across five decks.

To give some sense of scale, the average interior headroom is nearly 9 feet and the tender garage holds 27-foot and 30-foot tenders, plus a small flotilla of toys. There is also a helipad on the foredeck.

Hot Lab created a minimalist interior that head designer Antonio Romano describes as “elegant and warm,” using subtle, light-colored materials and extensive natural lighting. Six staterooms, with accommodations for 12 guests, were designed with both open space and luxury in mind. AES Yacht in Turkey, which is building Day’s, has even developed a fully finished mockup of a VIP cabin so the owner can actually see the size and touch the woods, stones, and leathers of the staterooms.

Hot Lab also devoted an entire deck and skylounge to the owner and his family. Large, full-height windows are used all around the owner’s apartment, while the area also includes two walk-in closets, two en-suite bathrooms, plus a gym and massage room. A private meeting room will allow the owner to use Day’s for both business and pleasure.

The main deck has three large VIP guest staterooms, two twin cabins, and a separate supernumerary cabin. All staterooms have their own walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. Crew accommodations for 18 are on the lower deck, plus the captain has his own cabin on the bridge deck. A beach club, with shower and day head, is located at the transom, while a swimming pool is near the saloon entrance on the main deck.

Day’s has an estimated top speed of 17 knots, with a range of 5,000 miles at 14 knots. The yacht’s delivery date is on track for late 2018.