Barcelona Welcomes a New Superyacht Show This Spring

Designed for yacht-lovers to view superyachts in an elegant and enjoyable environment.

By on January 9, 2018
The Superyacht Show OneOcean Port Vell marina Barcelona

Barcelona’s private OneOcean Port Vell marina will play host to the yachting world’s newest superyacht show this May. Scheduled for May 2 to 5 along this Mediterranean quay, the Superyacht Show strives to create an event conducive to superyacht consumers and their representatives, whether buying or looking for the perfect yacht to charter.

Conceived by members of the Large Yacht Brokers Association (LYBRA), organizers of the Superyacht Show hope to provide a sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere for interested yacht-lovers to board and tour the superyachts on display without the usual hoopla of traditional boat shows that feature all facets of the marine industry.

Planned ticket categories include Superyacht Broker (or Buyer’s Representative), Superyacht Buyer (or Charterer), Superyacht Professional, and Press Pass. According to one organizer, “ticket prices have not officially been released, but they will be in the region of €150.” Tickets are scheduled to be released February 1 and will be available as either a multipass or a Saturday-only entrance.

“The idea of a client-focused show was put forward several years ago, and we’ve been working on the details for quite some time. … Everyone is welcome to visit the show since our ultimate aim is to benefit the clients, brokers, and the industry as a whole,” says Jonathan Beckett, LYBRA president.

The Superyacht Show OneOcean Port Vell marina Barcelona

OneOcean Port Vell marina, BarcelonaPhoto: Courtesy The Superyacht Show

“Over time, we plan to develop the show into the definitive, pre-summer buying opportunity in the Mediterranean. The LYBRA members have both the ability and desire to bring together a world-class display,” says Eric Blair, LYBRA’s secretary general.

Built for the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, OneOcean Port Vell marina was recently revamped into a posh 148-berth facility that accommodates yachts up to 623 feet.

Members of LYBRA include Burgess, Camper & Nicholsons International, Edmiston, Fraser, IYC, Merle Wood, Northrop & Johnson, Ocean Independence, and Yachtzoo—all superyacht brokerage companies that have a fleet of yachts greater than 98 feet.

