The Swan 98 to Splash Soon

Nautor’s Swan’s new 98 sailing yacht follows the builder’s successful tradition of combining performance and comfort in an oceangoing hull. The Germán Frers exterior features open expanses of teak decks, with an almost flat cabin roof to maintain the sleek lines, a large center social area, and two steering wheels at the stern.

Frers, whose design talents have defined many ocean racers, including the Nautor’s Swan line, left open spaces on the foredeck and stern for relaxing, while making them accessible for sail changes during class races. The mid-deck lounges will hold up to 16 guests while the yacht is under sail. The sailing superyacht also has an optional telescoping rudder that drops to 16 feet for ocean running or retracts to 10.5 feet for entering shallower reefs or harbors.

Italian architect Misa Poggi designed the interior with two possible layouts and four themes that she created for this project. Using Italian textiles and leathers to create a simple but elegant feel, owners can choose an owner-forward layout that places the master suite in the bow area, with a large bathroom, lounge, and rear-facing bed. Behind are two staterooms, and aft of that is the social area with a large lounge to port and a bar to starboard.

At the rear is another guest stateroom across from the galley, with the crew quarters at the stern. Conversely, the owner-aft layout provides much more space for the full-beam master stateroom at the rear of the yacht, with two guest staterooms forward, and the saloon in essentially the same area. Forward are the galley and a guest stateroom, with the two crew quarters up near the bow.

Hull No. 1 is being built at Swan’s superyacht facility in Pietarsaari, Finland. The hull and deck have a rugged, lightweight sandwich construction that combines Corecell foam, epoxy carbon-fiber interior, and exterior skins. Each 98 will be a semi-custom design, personalized to each owner’s tastes.