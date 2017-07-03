Tankoa’s Vertige Superyacht Features Nonstop Ocean Views

When yacht designer Francesco Paszkowski received his marching orders for a custom 165-foot motor yacht, they were clear but daunting: Create a perfectly “balanced, fluid, and timeless” design that looks like nothing else on the water. Oh, and be sure to include many features found on much larger yachts. Tankoa’s Vertige is arguably one of Paszkowski’s finest designs. The 50-meter yacht, with its plumb bow and sleek profile, is certainly one of the best lookers in the class of 2017, but the interior by Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini is where Vertige leaves its classmates behind.

First, the yacht has six staterooms instead of the usual five, including a master suite and owner’s cabin on the main deck, with four VIP suites on the deck below. The owner’s suite has two fold-down balconies, unique in this size boat, along with a sizable lounge area that sits beside the starboard balcony for a true seaside experience. A walk-in closet, generous en-suite his-and-her bathroom, and separate desk complete the suite. Just aft, the large master suite has the same features, minus the balconies. This is the first 165-footer with two master suites on the main deck, which offers a connection for the owner’s family.

Also on the main deck is the luxurious saloon with a separate dining area. The French owner told Paszkowski he wanted “permanent visual contact” with the sea, no matter where he was on the yacht, so the designers incorporated floor-to-ceiling windows and exterior cutouts in the bulwarks for uninterrupted views of the water. They also used a combination of light-colored woods and furniture in the saloon, with dark-hued panels on the ceiling. The dining table lends a formal feel to the space.

Other noteworthy features include the huge deck area on the upper deck with a dining table for 14 guests and sofa for 20 people. There is also a 24-foot tender garage, a home cinema in the second upper saloon, and a gym in the beach club. Paszkowski made sure to create entrances and passageways that would ensure easy movement for guests, without interrupting the crew at their daily tasks.

In the yacht’s first sea trial, Vertige reached its top end of 16 knots. The boat is expected to have a range of 5,000 miles at 12 knots. This is the second groundbreaking custom design in two years from Genoa-based Tankoa, and like the first, Vertige promises to be very well-received by the yachting world. The yacht will make its public debut at the Monaco Yacht Show.