Tankoa Yachts’ S533 Saetta Gets You There in a Flash

Fresh out of Genoa, Italy, comes news of Tankoa Yachts’ most recent concept: The 174-foot S533 Saetta planing superyacht. Most superyachts of this size feature displacement or semi-displacement hulls, but the Tankoa yard and noted designer Francesco Paszkowski have penned one of the few fast planing yachts—featuring a planing hull that travels on top of the water instead of displacing it—in this size range. Perhaps this is why the team chose “Saetta,” which roughly translates from Italian to “thunderbolt,” “flash,” or “arrow”—whichever meaning you choose, this large yacht is quick.

Besides its planing hull, the S533 Saetta superyacht makes great use of an exceptional amount of glass to bring in the natural light and to provide incredible views. Moreover, its modern lines give the Saetta a decidedly contemporary edge. The concept features a 30-foot beam, giving the S533 Saetta the ability to accommodate 10 guests in four en-suite staterooms, plus a full-beam main-deck master suite. In addition, the yacht houses nine crew in five cabins.

Other features to look forward to include a large beach club, an aft dining and lounging area on the main deck, a large forward sunning and seating area, and a skydeck entertainment zone. The aft tender garage stows a 21-foot tender for on-the-water fun as well as trips to shore.

“The elements of the ocean penetrate every aspect of this revolutionary design, with glass walls transforming the boundless realms of the sea and sky into structural components of true luxury,” says a Tankoa representative.

The S533 Saetta’s 28-knot top speed is achieved thanks to three MTU 16V 2000 M94L waterjets powering its planing hull. At the yacht’s top cruising speed of 24 knots, it boasts a 600-mile range. At a more conservative 17 knots, the S533 Saetta sports a longer range of 1,200 miles.