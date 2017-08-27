The Gotham Project Superyacht is Becoming a Reality

One of the coolest-ever yacht concepts, inspired by Batman’s mask, took a turn toward reality after four years of planning. The keel-laying ceremony for the Gotham Project, the sleek, black 150-footer with a pointed bow and Batman-ears arch, recently took place at the Bloemsma aluminum facility in Makkum, Holland. The Gotham Project is a joint venture among designer Ivan Erdevicki, Dutch shipyard Icon Yachts, and project broker Harry Bristow-Holmes. Van Oossanen Naval Architects designed the running surface.

The black beauty is powered by twin 2,000 hp MTU engines that should deliver a top end of 26 knots, with a transatlantic range at 12 knots. The aluminum hull and superstructure resemble several Italian- and Turkish-built yachts with sloping, beak bows, but the stylized Batman profile, tinted windows, and dark exterior give this superyacht a one-of-a-kind presence.

Despite the stealthy, buttoned-down look from the water, Erdevicki designed plenty of open social spaces across the yacht. The foredeck not only has three sunbeds, but features a large Jacuzzi at the foot of the beds.

The exterior helm station is up by itself, instead of being part of a traditional flybridge layout, while the outer deck below has dining tables and two wet bars with integrated stools. On the deck below are even larger alfresco tables in the cockpit that lead into the main saloon. The bottom deck leads to the beach club and features a broad swim platform with a retractable staircase that will let guests come and go more easily from the stern of the yacht.

Like Wayne Manor, the Gotham Project will feature a custom glass wine cellar, a gymnasium, and large entertainment areas. The yacht will have four staterooms for eight guests, while the full-beam (27 feet 11 inches) master suite will be home to the fortunate owners. The 6-foot-10-inch draft will allow the boat to cruise into many harbors and coastal waters that would be closed to other yachts of the same length. The Gotham Project will also be LY3 certified for charter. The yacht should be completed for delivery in the spring of 2019.