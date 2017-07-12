You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

The Modern F65 Concept Yacht Features Epic Outdoor Spaces

By on July 12, 2017
F65 Concept Yacht

Related Articles

Marco Ferrari’s sleek new F65 superyacht concept will make it easy for owners to soak up the sunshine. The 215-foot displacement yacht was built to seamlessly transition between indoors and out-of-doors to maximize 360-degree views of the ocean. Outdoor amenities include a seaside dining table, a bar and lounge area, an infinity pool, and a beach club. The upper deck features a helipad that can be used as a sunbathing station. Those who prefer to exercise or relax indoors can head to the sundeck’s enclosed gym and massage room.

Inside, six spacious cabins can sleep up to 12 guests. The main-deck owner’s apartment includes a full-beam master suite with a lounge area, dressing room, en-suite bathroom, and a balcony that offers panoramic views of the sea. A VIP suite and two guest cabins are located on the main deck. An additional VIP suite can be found on the upper level, while a guest cabin on the lower deck can be converted into a movie theater.

The main saloon features folding balconies that unfurl to provide direct water views as well as an alfresco dining arrangement. A sizable tender garage can accommodate two tenders, four jet skis, and diving gear. The modern yacht is capable of cruising at 15 knots.

F65 Concept Yacht

More Marine

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

ad