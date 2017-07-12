The Modern F65 Concept Yacht Features Epic Outdoor Spaces

Marco Ferrari’s sleek new F65 superyacht concept will make it easy for owners to soak up the sunshine. The 215-foot displacement yacht was built to seamlessly transition between indoors and out-of-doors to maximize 360-degree views of the ocean. Outdoor amenities include a seaside dining table, a bar and lounge area, an infinity pool, and a beach club. The upper deck features a helipad that can be used as a sunbathing station. Those who prefer to exercise or relax indoors can head to the sundeck’s enclosed gym and massage room.

Inside, six spacious cabins can sleep up to 12 guests. The main-deck owner’s apartment includes a full-beam master suite with a lounge area, dressing room, en-suite bathroom, and a balcony that offers panoramic views of the sea. A VIP suite and two guest cabins are located on the main deck. An additional VIP suite can be found on the upper level, while a guest cabin on the lower deck can be converted into a movie theater.

The main saloon features folding balconies that unfurl to provide direct water views as well as an alfresco dining arrangement. A sizable tender garage can accommodate two tenders, four jet skis, and diving gear. The modern yacht is capable of cruising at 15 knots.