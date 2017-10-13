Standout Superyacht Set to Launch Next Summer from Turkey

The as-yet-unnamed 240-footer from Turquoise Yachts promises to be one of next year’s standout superyachts following an announcement at the Monaco Yacht Show by the Turkish yard about its progress. The builder that last year brought you the exciting 154-foot Razan promises an even more innovative design with this new yacht.

The Vallicelli exterior and Ken Freivokh interior designs were created to collaborate with each other, rather than compete for attention, providing a balance and connection between the inside and outside areas of the yacht. “The idea is to achieve a layout with complete integration between the decks and key internal spaces,” says Freivokh. “Everything was designed to maximize the continuity of the yacht’s lines as well as long sightlines.” Translated, the proportional, layered decks of the Turquoise were designed to look beautiful and simple, while connecting to user-friendly, panoramic living spaces inside for the owners and guests.

The main and upper salons have large windows to enhance natural lighting, while the central lobby features a multideck atrium with a spiral staircase in the center, with sculptural elements that span two decks. Freivokh chose his materials carefully to enhance the feelings of light and space, using special veneers, marbles, granites, and hand-chosen leathers. Mirror-gloss lacquers enhance the reflection of natural light.

The master suite is certainly a winning design on this new Turquoise superyacht, but the guest staterooms also provide comfortable space for up to 12 guests. Several of the cabins have opening walls, so they can be connected for much larger quarters. The yacht’s other unusual features: a full-beam skylounge with bar, an indoor-outdoor gym, massage and steam rooms, and a 23-foot-long swimming pool. The full-beam beach club is also unusually spacious, with foldout bulkheads that provide ocean access on three sides. The yacht’s elevator also runs all the way from the tender garage to the sundeck. Tenders include a 32-foot limousine that holds a dozen guests and another 20-foot guest tender. The new Turquoise will have quarters for up to 16 crew, along with a separate cabin for the captain. Launch date is expected to be early next summer.