Turquoise Launches Go, Its Largest Yacht to Date

The new flagship superyacht from Turquoise Yachts is its best yet, with fold-down terraces near the beach club and a private owner’s deck.

Turquoise Yachts Go Turkey Superyacht H2 Design
Turquoise Yachts, builder of special vessels like the 154-foot Razan and 240-foot Vicky, launched its flagship Go recently. London-based H2 Yacht Design gave the 253-footer similar lines to the award-winning Vicky, but Go has incorporated a longer, sleeker hull with more advanced technology.

Go’s “Island” turquoise-colored hull and swerving arch on the flybridge are destined to turn heads whenever the yacht arrives in port, but it has other special assets hidden beneath the hull. Its bulbous bow and specially configured “geometric” rudders minimize drag while the yacht is running (with a projected top end of 17 knots), while delivering exceptional fuel economy. Positioned amidships, the tender garage is designed to carry a 31-foot limousine and 26-foot multipurpose tender as well as multiple water toys. Accessing the tenders through the sides of the yacht added significantly more space to the 1,744-square-foot aft beach club. It also means the crew will not have to clear, or even close, the garage every time the owner and guests want to use the beach club’s steam room, spa, or gym. The yacht’s two rear side panels also fold down to become terraces on the sea, giving the yacht instant access to the water on three sides. Go’s sundeck also features a large outdoor area, with a 16-foot-long swimming pool. On the foredeck, the touch-and-go helipad provides fast access to and from local airports.

Several of Go’s interior features are also noteworthy, including a grand entrance area that joins a central elevator running from the garage up to the sundeck. The H2 design also gave the owners their own deck, with a full-beam stateroom and private lounge area with spa pool. The forward view from the owner’s suite is one of Go’s best, offering a panorama of the sea. The yacht can accommodate up to 18 passengers, with two VIP suites and six guest staterooms, in addition to the owners’ stateroom. Go also features spacious quarters for 20 crew members.

