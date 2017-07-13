Turquoise Yachts Maxxed Out the Space on Razan

Razan, the latest delivery from Istanbul-based Turquoise Yachts, is a 154-foot custom yacht that has several surprising features. First, it has six staterooms for 12 guests, rather than the usual five for a yacht this size, and it accomplishes that without compromising on space.

London-based H2 Yacht Design did an excellent job with the interior (as well as the exterior), configuring the full-beam master stateroom, two VIPs staterooms, and three twin cabins without giving the sense that the layout was a compromised jigsaw puzzle.

The second surprise is the gym in the beach club. It sits at sea level, maybe 20 feet away from the water via the swim platform when the big hatch rises. Guests on the stationary cycle or treadmill have the most inspirational views of the water.

The views are equally exceptional from the flybridge, the third area that H2 supersized well beyond the yacht’s 150-foot-plus length. A large circular hot tub is positioned up front, with loungers surrounding the back half of the circle. In the center section is a long hardtop with sofas and tables that could easily seat a dozen guests. A bar with three seats, positioned laterally, creates a natural barrier for the social area. At the aft end are sun loungers. Turquoise reconfigured the forward area so that it has a large seating area, but doesn’t impede on the tender stored in the bow.

H2 did masterful design with Razan’s profile, giving it a muscular symmetry with the large rectangular windows in the hull and dark floor-to-ceiling windows on the two superstructure decks. It’s a powerful-looking boat that reached 17.5 knots on its first sea trials, giving some substance to its style.

The interior has a saloon that leans heavily on light colors, mostly whites and off-whites, in the sofas, walls, ceiling, marble, rugs, and even the glass cabinet next to the dining table. The impression is that of a bright, formal area that matches the exterior look. The full-beam owner’s suite, with an exceptional level of detail, also carries the same sense of elegant design as the saloon. The whites and off-whites are carried throughout, even in the bathroom. That area is extraordinary, with a large soaking tub on one side and sink near the floor-to-ceiling windows. Razan should attract strong public attention at the Cannes Yachting Festival in early September, followed by the Monaco Yacht Show at the end of the month.