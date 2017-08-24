Van den Hoven 1850 Executive Yacht: Bigger Isn’t Always Better

The light-blue hull of La Fine Fleur, the first Van den Hoven 1850 Executive yacht, just adds to its elegant look. The Dutch builder’s new custom flagship was designed by John van Leeuwen and Arnold de Ruyter, who created a light, spacious interior and wrapped it up in a solid, steel hull designed to run in rough, northern waters.

The 61-foot yacht has a lounge on the foredeck and a small cockpit at the stern, with twin stairs that wind down to the swim platform. The aft cockpit, with its table for alfresco dining, can be enclosed by a tent-like structure. Floor-to-ceiling doors provide a grand entry into the saloon.

The three staterooms in the interior include a full-beam master suite with a full-beam en-suite bathroom, along with a twin cabin amidships and VIP suite forward. The design quality of the boat comes across in small details, like the steel plate and anti-vibration insulation between the master suite and engine room. The bulkhead virtually eliminates vibration and noise from the twin 300 hp Volvo Penta engines. Top speed is 11 knots. The boat also has hydraulic stabilizers to minimize motion.

La Fine Fleur also has some noteworthy cruising features like under-floor heating; a full electronics suite, including radar and satellite television; a generator; double-paned, tinted glass windows; and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. Hull number one is a hardtop version, but Van den Hoven also offers a flybridge option, with an outdoor galley, grill, and plenty of seats. That version would certainly appeal to owners who do their boating in warmer, southern climates.

The new Van den Hoven flagship was delivered to its owner recently and will make its public debut at the HISWA Boat Show in Amsterdam at the end of this month.