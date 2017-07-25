This Van der Valk Yacht is Like a Glass House on the Water

Van der Valk’s new BeachClub 600 yacht promises to shatter all the rules for bringing the exterior into the saloon, while creating a record amount of volume, both inside and out. When the Dutch builder launches the aluminum 60-footer this year, it will essentially create a new category of mid-sized yacht.

The patent-pending engine room, located under the swim platform, allowed designer Cor D. Rover to devote an unusual percentage of volume, both inside and out, to social spaces. The foredeck has 270 square feet for lounges, tables, and even a Jacuzzi. It would seem more suited to a yacht 20 feet longer. Even the 150-sqare-foot aft beach club is enormous for a yacht this size.

The real innovation lies inside, with the two-tiered saloons and a large master suite. The upper saloon area has lounges around the helm, while the lower area includes a full galley and dining area with access to the swim platform via curved, sliding doors. Van der Valk’s fearless use of glazing across the back half of the yacht makes it feel more like a glass house than a typical boat. The lower saloon has some of the best water views of any yacht in its class. The master suite forward also has longitudinal glass panels that stretch the full length of the hull to the bow, providing arguably the best water view ever in a bow stateroom.

The BeachClub 600 will be powered by twin Volvo Penta 950 IPS drives for a top speed of 25 knots. Besides the inner helm, the captain can also drive from the upper station, attached to an exterior deck with about 200 square feet of more social space. Van der Valk says construction of the BeachClub600 is progressing well. The boat should be launched on schedule later this year.