Step into the Decadence of Gigayacht Elements

At an impressive 262 feet, motor yacht Elements is an inspiring yacht. With its notable SOLAS classification, and naval architecture undertaken by Alfa Marine in Athens, the yacht comfortably accommodates up to 24 guests and 19 crew within its expansive interior.

Originally commissioned to be built for an owner who made some minor changes before suddenly pulling out of the deal, Fahad Al Athel, owner of Yachtley shipyard in Izmit, Turkey, made the bold decision to continue with the build himself, hiring renowned Italian designer Cristiano Gatto for the interior, and opting for Lloyds and SOLAS classification. “I wanted the experience and training for my employees,” he explains. “We now have a really high-caliber workforce producing a fantastic quality of work.”

Elements features a classically styled displacement steel hull, and an aluminum superstructure with teak decks. The yacht is fitted with two pairs of stabilizers that work at anchor to increase onboard comfort, and is powered by two MTU (16V 4000 M63L) diesel engines, capable of a top speed of 18 knots.

Comprising a master suite, two VIP staterooms, four double staterooms, four twin cabins, and one smaller twin cabin, the yacht was developed as a “multifaceted, organic process” that influences every element of the interior, says Gatto. “Elements’ interior can’t be confined within the border of a specific style or feel. Opulence with a capital ‘O’ is the red thread throughout.”

With its own in-house interior workshop, Yachtley shipyard strikes a balance between in-house workmanship and subcontracted exterior suppliers. Enlisting the likes of Yachting Protection for all paint and fairing, and Vibrascan for noise and vibration study, the result is an oceangoing vessel of indisputable status, with a volume of 2,900 GT, and key features that include a beach club, spa pool, hammam, and an elevator to provide convenient access to the yacht’s four voluminous decks.

“Elements is a fantastic yacht, I’m proud of every bit of her,” says Al Athel. “It’s very hard to achieve a yacht of that quality for that price, but I wanted to have the best of everything.”