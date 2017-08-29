Zeelander’s Z55 Flagship Yacht Sports New England Flair with a Dutch Twist

Zeelander’s new Z55 flagship yacht shares the same sleek lines and sense of elegance as its Z44 sibling, but the extra 11 feet create a much stronger presence. The navy-blue sport cruiser will make its European debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival next month. The 55-footer has a “lobster” style exterior, reminiscent of some high-end Maine yachts, but with a distinctive Dutch twist. The long sloping stern, enclosed pilothouse, and slightly upturned bow are from the drawing board of Mulder Design, while the interior is from Sinot Design. Both Dutch firms have won multiple superyacht awards.

Zeelander builds each Z55 to owner specifications. The yacht bound for Cannes, for instance, has a contemporary interior with a light-oak and gray finish. The first hull delivered to the U.S. several months ago has more wood accents, both inside and out, for a more traditional look. The quality is equally apparent in the vacuum-infused cored hull, and interior materials like hand-stitched leathers and other high-end woods and fabrics. The yard also incorporated extra soundproofing and vibration-dampening materials—not to mention an amidships tender garage—to keep the Z55 whisper-quiet, both in the large saloon and down in the two staterooms.

The Z55’s high-tech-looking helm station offers 360 degrees of visibility through 10 windows and the full-glass aft doors. Joystick steering, automatic trim, cruise control, touchscreen electronics stabilizers, and GPS dynamic positioning also provide exceptional technical assistance.

The Z55 can be powered by twin 800 hp or optional twin 900 hp Volvo IPS engines/drives. The standard engine configuration delivers a top end of 32 to 34 knots, while the upgrades push speed to 36 to 38 knots. Range with the larger engines is an impressive 400 nautical miles at 28 knots. Behind the cockpit lounges, a discrete swim platform pulls out from the curved stern, providing direct access to the water and proving that the Z55 works in both cool and hot weather.